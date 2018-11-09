South Shields prison officer accused of sexual activity with prisoners

A prison officer has appeared in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with prisoners.

David Whitfield, 33, is said to have abused public trust by inciting sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with inmates between January 1, 2011, and April 4, 2016.

Whitfield, of Colman Avenue, in South Shields, was working at HMP Low Newton, near Durham City, at the time of the alleged incidents.

He also faces a charge of sexually assaulting a female between April 1, 2014, and March 16, 2015.

Appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Whitfield spoke only to confirm his name, age and date of birth.

District Judge Tim Capstick granted him unconditional bail to appear at Durham Crown Court on Friday, December 7.