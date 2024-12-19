South Shields pub helps give vulnerable children joy this Christmas

Around £2,000 worth of Christmas gifts have been donated to vulnerable children - all thanks to a South Shields pub.

Staff and regulars at the New Lookout pub, on Fort Street, in South Shields, have donated Christmas gifts to under privileged children in South Tyneside.

Organised by Dave Wood and Julie Angell, with the help of Michael Ward, the manager of the pub, the gifts were presented to South Tyneside Council’s Child Service Team, on Tuesday, December 17.

Donations were raised through people dropping gifts into the pub and taking part in raffles and domino cards.

Cllr Fay Cunningham, the Mayor of South Tyneside, went along to the pub to thank everyone for their efforts on behalf of South Tyneside Council.

Dave Wood and Cllr Fay Cunningham, Mayor of South Tyneside, with the Christmas gift donations at the New Lookout pub. | Other 3rd Party

Following the gift donation, Dave has told the Shields Gazette about how important of a role local pubs play within the community for things like this.

He said: “This just goes to show how important local pubs are to the communities that they serve - things like this just can’t happen without local pubs.

“If the pub closed then we wouldn’t have been able to do this.

“At the end of the day, it is up to Michael to allow us to do the collection but he doesn’t see it that way as all the regulars have worked together to gather all the donations.

“Family and friends have all been chipping in and it was fantastic to all see the gifts.

“When the officers from the Council came along, they were surprised as they’ve never had donations like it before.”

Despite it not even being Christmas yet, Dave has revealed that he is already looking ahead to next year - with the collection underway.

He added: “I’ve already started for next Christmas and we are hoping to expand the donations as we want to include presents for pensioners as well.

“I just like to make sure that people can have a little gift on Christmas”.

If you wish to donate to Dave’s appeal for Christmas 2025, then you can bring items along to the New Lookout so Dave can store them.