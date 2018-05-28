South Shields pub revamp creates six new jobs

A pub in South Tyneside has re-opened its doors with a new look and six new jobs.

The Fountain, in Highfield Road, South Shields, has had a six-figure makeover.

The Fountain

As part of the investment, the revamped venue on Highfield Road has received a complete design overhaul with significant interior changes.

The bar has been completely refurbished with the addition of a new back bar, and separate areas have been created for dining and watching the latest sporting fixtures.

New booth seating and bar furniture has also been added.

The venue is co managed by Christine and Bob Teasdale,

Christine said: “The Fountain has always been popular with South Shields locals, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink.

“We also want them to do it while watching all of the best sporting events if that’s what they want.

“The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the revamped interior and improved drinks range.

“We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”

A new colour scheme has been introduced combining natural wood with bursts of colour and textures to create a modern finish.

New fittings, tiling and contemporary flooring have also been added to create a brighter environment for guests.

The new-look pub will offer signature steak dishes including the Double Dipped Rib Eye - a 10oz BBQ marinated rib eye steak dipped in Texan-style BBQ sauce; with onion rings, a side of mac ‘n’ cheese and waffle fries topped with beef burnt ends in BBQ sauce with Jack Daniel’s.

There will also be a selection of burgers.