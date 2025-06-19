South Shields punk band set to play first hometown gig in 15 years

A South Shields punk band are set to play their first hometown gig in 15 years.

Punk band BiNt are set to play their first hometown gig to crowds in South Shields for the first time in 15 years when they play Unionist Calling at the Unionist Club, on Laygate, on July 26.

The band, which is made up of members Seaghan Valentine, Riece Kidney, Ryan Ailano, Andy Hudson, will be bringing original hits to South Shields, as well as paying homage to one of the borough’s punk icons.

Drummer Andy Hudson has told the Shields Gazette that the band are looking forward to returning to their hometown.

He said: “We’re an original band so we’ll playing a lot of the songs that we had back in the day but they’ve been revamped to have a new twist.

“Then we’ll be playing a few tracks in homage of Thomas 'Mensi' Mensfort, from the Angelic Upstarts, as he was a big inspiration to the band.

“We’ve just come off the back of playing The Cluny, in Newcastle, which is one of the biggest venues that we’ve ever played.

“But a gig back home is something that we’ve been wanting for a while now so we’re really excited to be back playing in front of SandDancers, as well as the local punks and skinheads who used to follow us back in the day.”

Following the South Shields gig, the band will be heading into the studio in August - with aims of releasing new music as we head towards September.

You can keep up to date with BiNt by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558474565304.

Tickets to see them at Unionist Calling are available at: https://www.ents24.com/south-shields-events/unionist-club-south-shields/unionist-calling/7294910.

