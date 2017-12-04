South Shields pupil wows judges to win award in Young Geographer of the Year competition

A South Shields student has blown away judges at the Royal Geographical Society with a project on his favourite place.

Harton Academy student Scott Morrow, 14, was highly commended by the society after entering the national Young Geographer of the Year competition which asked the question ‘What is the geography of your favourite place?’.

Scott, fouth left, with the other award winners at the Young Geographer of the Year award ceremony. Photo by Howard Sayer.

Scott’s entry saw him produce an A3 poster on the geography of Japan - beating off competition from thousands of youngsters across the country to place in the top four for his age group.

The competition saw 1,600 entries and over 500 schools, with judges placing Scott as one of the three runners up in his Key Stage 3 group and he received the highly commended award.

The competition had four categories: Key Stage 2 (students aged 9-11), Key Stage 3 (students aged 11-14), Key Stage 4 or GCSE (students aged 14-16) and Key Stage 5 or A Level (students aged 16-18).

The Year 9 pupil travelled to London with assistant Head of Geography at the school, Iain Taylor, to attend an awards ceremony at the Royal Geographical Society in Kensington.

Mr Taylor said it was a tremendous achievement for the youngster to have won such an award.

He said: “He put together a project on his favourite place and he chose Japan because he wanted it to be a bit different.

“He has been on holiday there before.

“He entered the competition last year but was unsuccessful, so he wanted to do it gain this year. It was great that he came away with a highly commended award. “On his poster he looked at the physical geography and the modern geography of Japan and the Geopolitics.

“He also incorporated photos that he had taken when he was over there.” At the award ceremony, Scott was presented with his certificate by the Royal Geographical Society and listened to a talk by explorer Alastair Humphreys.

The teen was then given prizes which included a personalised ordnance survey map of South Shields.

Mr Taylor said: “I am incredibly proud of him as he is one of the first students to win the award.

“He received a certificate which will be put on display in the school.”