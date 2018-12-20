South Shields pupils issued with hi-viz vests to help keep them safe in winter, thanks to donation from Specsavers

Youngsters at two primary schools in South Tyneside are now shining brighter during the dark winter nights - thanks to South Shields’ branch of Specsavers.

The optician chain stepped in to present pupils at Marine Park Primary School and Hadrian Primary School with high-visibility vests.

The donation is to help keep youngsters safe during the darker mornings and nights throughout winter and can also be used on school trips.

Administrator at Specsavers, Gail Miles, said: “The darker nights are here which means it can be dark when children are arriving and leaving school.

“We thought these vests would be ideal for children to use throughout the winter, but they will also come in handy for any school trips.

“Helping to increase the safety of local children is so important and we’re pleased that we have been able to donate the vests to benefit nursery pupils and staff.”

Scott Brown, headteacher at Hadrian Primary School said: “We are delighted to receive the donation of hi-vis jackets.

“At this time of year, it is important to keep children as visible as possible when they are out of school and the kind support of Specsavers will help us do that.”

Alison Burden, Headteacher at Marine Park Primary School, said: “Thank you so much to Specsavers for their generosity. Our children will enjoy wearing the high visibility jackets as well as keeping them safe.”

Any nurseries, schools or community groups who would be able to make use of hi-vis vests are being invited to visit the store, in King Street, South Shields, for more information.