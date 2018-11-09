South Shields pupils’ striking First World War anniversary display turns heads

Primary school pupils have taken part in a special tribute to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Youngsters at Sea View Primary School, South Shields, made dozens of poppies for a window display at the town’s John Duckworth Funeral Directors.

The display window at John Duckworth Funeral Directors.

The striking display showcases a dress made out of poppies and a replica of a soldier’s uniform.

The school was asked by the business to get involved in their effort to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1914-18 conflict.

This week, the children were able to see the finished window for the first time.

Head teacher Joanne Weightman, said she was delighted to see the children getting involved.

The First World War window at John Duckworth Funeral Directors in South Shields.

She said: “We really wanted to raise the profile of Remembrance Day in school. John Duckworth got in touch with us about doing a joint project as one of their members of staff had children that had attended the school previously.

“We took the suggestion to the school council who were really keen to get involved.

“John Duckworth gave us all the materials and someone from the Royal British Legion led an assembly about why we have Remembrance Day commemorations every year.

“The school really enjoyed it and we are really proud to have been a part of it.”

Pupils have also been raising money for the Poppy Appeal by selling memorabilia including badges and pencil sharpeners.

Susan Meston from John Duckworths came up with the idea.

She said: “It was to mark the century since the First World War and I am thrilled with it. The children came and had a look at it and they loved it.

“We have had quite a lot of people stopping and taking photos.”