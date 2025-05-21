South Shields relationship abuse charity praises successful music therapy project
South Tyneside-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) has welcomed the success of their Music is Therapy (MisT) project and how it has helped children and young people affected by all forms of relationship abuse.
The charity secured grant funding to run the MisT project after they ran a pilot project back in 2023.
In order to deliver the project, SURT collaborated with Dean Stobbs, a South Shields-based music wellbeing practitioner, who supported the participants to work through their own lived experiences of relationship harm in a safe way.
Those who took part in the MisT project have stated that it has helped them to feel like they are not judged, they feel valued and that they are understood.
The project has seen the formation of a MisT band, who performed the first of two live events at Bilton Hall on Friday, May 9 - performing three original songs at a fundraising event coordinated by Dean.
Leanne Hansen, one of SURT’s managing directors, has highlighted that the whole project has showcased how collaboration between different organisations can help children and young people.
She said: “The grant funded collaboration between SURT and Dean Stobbs MWP, along with support from Bilton Hall and members of the community, demonstrated the impact we can have when we work effectively together.
“All the performers were amazing.
“When SURT's MisT group performed they told their story with meaning and emotion, the audience were captivated, I'm exceptionally proud of them as individuals and as a band.”
Claire Amans, SURT’s other managing director, has praised the MisT project band for how they performed at their first live event.
She added: “The MisT Project group performed with passion, professionalism and showed amazing support of one another.
“They used music to educate the community about relationship abuse and showcased how the impact of music upon supporting mental health recovery and improving wellbeing.
“I was very emotional watching them perform, it was a moving experience.”
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
On the back of the MisT project, Dean is teaming up with Bilton Hall to host a men’s group for those who are struggling their mental health.
He commented: “When men stay silent, they contemplate suicide. Our mission is to give hope by joining together, having a laugh, and ribbing each other, just like friends do.
“If anyone knows of a brother, husband, partner, father or grandfather that is in needs of getting out the house for a couple of hours a week, then please send them along to Bilton Hall Community Trust every Tuesday between 2-4pm.
“All ages welcome.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.