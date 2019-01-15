South Shields resident’s warning of BT scam doing rounds

A South Tyneside resident who almost fell victim to a telephone scam is urging people to be on their guard.

The woman, who wished not to be identified, says she was contacted by someone claiming to be from BT saying her phoneline and internet was going to be cut off.

Luckily she kept her wits about her and put down the phone before contacting BT herself to enquire what was going on.

She said: “The staff at BT were lovely. But I could have easily fell for this scam if I didn’t have my wits about me.

“You hear about the scams around HMRC but not as much with BT. I just wanted to alert people to it as I don’t want people to be handing over information which could be used to take their money.”

A spokesman for BT said; “BT takes the security of its customers’ accounts very seriously. We pro-actively warn our customers to be on their guard against scams.

“Fraudsters use various methods to obtain your personal or financial details with the ultimate aim of stealing from you. This can include trying to use your BT bill and account number.”

For details on the scams visit www.bt.com/scams