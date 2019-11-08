South Shields residents call for clearer recycling labels on packaging

We asked readers if clearer recycling labels would encourage them to recycle more.

It comes after the Local Government Association’s call for clearer labelling on all products to help councils boost recycling rates and tackle a growing environmental crisis.

The LGA also states that increased charges for hard to recycle products and measures to force producers to pay the full cost of disposing of their waste will help to tackle the problem.

The Government says that it is working towards making it easier for people and organisations to recycle more.

Such actions include working to improve the quality of recycling collected from homes and businesses and creating a stronger market for recycled materials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked in our recent online poll: Would clearer labelling on food and drink packaging encourage you to recycle more?

More than 300 readers responded and 72% said yes, better labels would help them to recycle more.

While 28% said no that new labels wouldn't encourage them to recycle any more than they did already.

Here is what you had to say on the issue:

Bernice Hobson said: “It already tells you on the back of most things what can and can't be recycled. How much clearer does it need to be?”

Keiron Tate commented: “Yes, as it's very difficult with plastics knowing which can be recycled without having to Google what the labels mean.”

Cathy Ball said: “Why would people not recycle what can be recycled?”