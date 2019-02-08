South Shields restaurant in running for national title

A restaurant owner will be flying the flag for South Shields as he competes for a national business award.

Lalon Amin has already picked up the Tyne and Wear award for his restaurant Dehli 6 – the borough’s first Indian street food restaurant – in Ocean Road.

He beat off stiff competition to win the accolade which has also secured him a place in the finals of the national England’s Business Awards competition in June.

The restaurant was nominated by customers and visited by mystery diners from those who run the contest.

Mr Lalon who only fulfilled his childhood dream of re-opening his father’s restaurant by launching Dehli 6, five months ago, said: “We haven’t been open that long so it was a complete surprise when I received a call to say I had been nominated.

“They asked me about the business and about my restaurant’s values and ethics. They had sent in mystery diners to make sure what I was saying was carried out.

“There were five other restaurants in the finals and we won and now we are in the national finals.”

Mr Lalon added: “I have great faith in my staff and I can’t thank our customers enough for their support. To win this award has been a team effort and I am very grateful.

“Since we opened, we have had such positive feedback, it’s very humbling.”

The national awards will take place in June at a prestigious ceremony held in York, with winners chosen from a mix of public votes and feedback from mystery diners.

Mr Lalon said: “Fingers crossed we can win this award for Tyne and Wear and for South Tyneside.”