South Shields restaurant one of 18 to take part in fundraising night for Sir Bobby

A South Shields curry house will be joining 18 others across the region to host a fundraising night in aid of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Namaste, in King George Road, is inviting people in to dine from a set menu with £5 of the £20 charge going to the charity.

Sir Bobby Robson launched his Foundation in 2008 and it has gone on to raise over £12 million to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Sir Bobby himself was a cancer sufferer five times since 1992, died of the disease in July 2009.

The work funded directly benefits cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and plays a significant role in the international fight against the disease.

The event is the first time 19 Indian restaurants from across the North East and Cumbria have hosted a charity night at the same time.

The night, which will take place on Monday, is being organised by Mohammed Alamgir, known as Alam, from Newcastle, who sadly lost his Mum to cancer.

Alam says: “We’re so proud to be raising funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and believe this is the first time Indian restaurants in the region have come together to do something like this.

“The enthusiasm to get involved, from restaurant owners and chefs, has been really wonderful.”

The night is the chance for restaurants to showcase their specialities and for guests to try dishes they may not have eaten before while also raising cash for charity.

The event starts at 6pm and set menus will vary according to restaurant specialities.

For details contact Namaste on 07481 616 884.