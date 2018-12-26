South Shields restaurant owner delivers Christmas cheer to families

Families struggling to put food on the table at Christmas were given a helping hand thanks to a kind-hearted business owner.

Razz Ahmed offered those nominated by charity Hospitality and Hope and Hebburn Helps a tasty dish to tuck into on Christmas Eve.

“We are over the moon and are overwhelmed by their generosity” Angie Comerford

The meals, courtesy of Nameste and King’s Prosecco Lounge, were even delivered free of charge by Westoe/Express Taxis.

Mr Ahmed said: “We just wanted to do our bit to help families who are struggling over Christmas.

“We contacted Hebburn Helps and Hospitality and Hope and they have nominated those who they think would benefit more from the meals we are providing.

“Our staff were well-prepared for Christmas Eve to ensure the meals are ready.”

The meals were curry with rice and chips.

Bags of shopping have also been donated to the two good causes to be put into their food banks.

Angie Comerford from Hebburn Helps said: “Thanks to the generosity of Nameste restaurant 20 of our families wedre helped.

“We are over the moon and are overwhelmed by their generosity.

“The families we put forward are so grateful.”

Paul Oliver, operations and development manager for Hospitality and Hope said: “Some of our most vulnerable families benefited from these meals.

“They were able to enjoy a meal on Christmas Eve and it went a long way in bringing some Christmas cheer into their homes.”

Nameste and King’s Prosecco Lounge, in King George Road, South Shields, has been open for two years.

Mr Ahmed said; “We would like to say a big thank you to our customers.

“We have had two really good years which has enabled us to do this and give something back to the community.”