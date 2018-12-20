South Shields restaurant to open on Christmas Day to offer meals and cheer for the homeless

A restaurant owner is opening the doors on Christmas Day morning to cater for those with no place to go.

Shah Lalon Amin and his team will be serving up food for free to people who have been nominated by homeless charities in South Tyneside.

The kind-hearted venture was thought up after discussing the festive period with a customer who provides free haircuts to the homeless.

After speaking with his staff at Delhi 6 in Ocean Road, South Shields, which opened three months ago, it was decided to open up on Christmas Day morning to provide meals for those without a home.

The restaurant will be opened at 10am until noon, specifically for the cause, before it opens to the public.

Mr Amin said; “We have had a really good period since we opened and I think it’s important to give something back.

“Not everyone has the privilege of having a Christmas dinner so we wanted to do something to help those who don’t have that.

“It is the first time I have done anything like this.

“When I put it out on social media I had lots of messages from people who wanted to volunteer their time to helping out.”

The restaurant has room for up to 44 people to dine on Christmas Day morning.

Mr Amin added; “The idea is to bring people in and they can dine in a restaurant on Christmas Day.

“A lot of people are homeless for different reasons, but maybe it may inspire someone to get back their life back on track.”

Mr Amin is asking for charities working with the homeless to get in touch and to nominate their clients so that a voucher can be sent to them giving them access to the special Christmas Day sitting.

‘Delhi 6’ is the borough’s first Indian street food restaurant which serves food traditionally bought in India, not just dishes like korma and mossola.

The venue was one which was owned by his father, Shah Ruhul Amin and named the Raj Dulal, before he sold it in 1986 when he returned to Bangladesh to look after his mother who had cancer.

It had always been a dream of Mr Amin to one day re-open his dad’s restaurant.

Charities wanting more information or to book a place for their clients are asked to contact Mr Amin on 447 9962 or email dehli6streetfood@gmail.com.