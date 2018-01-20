South Shields runner aims to help towards paying for a guide dog for the blind

A keen runner is getting set to take on a gruelling 27-mile course in a bid to raise cash to pay for a guidfe dog.

Carl Mowatt is taking on the Northumberland Marathon next month.

I wanted to do something to help reach the £5,000 target. Carl Mowatt

The course will see the 55-year-old run from the village of Benthall, near Beadnell, to Bamburgh over a variety of terrains.

The charity was chosen to help boost the cash currently being raised by Tony Singh - owner of the Hedworth Hall, South Shields, to sponsor a Guide Dog for the Blind puppy.

The businessman has made it his mission to raise £5,000 for the charity after experiencing first hand the loss of sight when he suffered an allergic reaction to treatment for an eye infection two years ago.

The money is also being raised in memory of Andy Briggs the father of one of his customer’s who also suffered blindness in his later years.

Mr Mowatt, who is manager at the Hedworth Hall, said: “I knew Tony when he lost his sight. Even though it was only temporary, I saw how much of an impact it had on him. With Andy passing away, I also wanted to do something to help reach the £5,000 target.

“We held a raffle over the New Year, and I’m now doing this run and we will also be holding a band night. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we achieve the target.”

The Hedworth hall will be hosting an evening with Sky Sports pundit Jeff Stelling on February 2 with tickets available now.

On the night, a signed Alan Shearer boot being auctioned on the night to raise funds towards sponsoring a Guide Dog puppy.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Mr Mowatt can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carl-mowatt5

For tickets call 456 3112.