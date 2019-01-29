South Shields runner aims to push himself to new level for cancer charity

A charity runner is making a return trip to one of the toughest courses he’s competed on in a bid to raise awareness of cancer.

Carl Mowatt completed the 27-mile Northumberland marathon challenge last year finishing first in his age category.

I wanted to do something which was going to challenge me as well as raise awareness of Myeloma and funds for the charity. Carl Mowatt

However, this year he has set his sights on pushing his running skills even further by taking on the ultra distance - 35 miles from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle covering a range of terrains.

Carl will be running to raise funds for Myeloma UK after his brother-in-law Mark Maitland, 53, was diagnosed with the disease that develops from cells in the bone marrow.

The event will take place on February 23.

Carl, who is running 75-miles a week as part of his training, said: “I completed the short course last year and finished first in my age category.

“It was such a tough run but I said I wanted to go back and do the longer distance.

“I wanted to do something which was going to challenge me as well as raise awareness of Myeloma and funds for the charity.”

The 56-year-old, from South Shields, first took up running after a 15-year-break, in 2017 in memory of his dad Richard who lost his battle with cancer aged 58 in 1994.

He has completed a number of races since then and taken part in a variety of races for charity.

He added: “The training is going well and I’m currently doing 75-miles a week, which will be tapered off in the last two weeks ahead of the run.

“It will be tough but it will be worth it.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Carl visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carl-mowatt7