South Shields runner helps boost cancer charity funds

A South Tyneside cancer charity has received a cash boost after a runner completed his most challenging marathon to date.

Carl Mowatt took on the Sierre-Zinal trail race, in the Swiss Alps, in August in aid of Cancer Connections.

Richard Mowatt

Despite finding the run a lot tougher than previous years - battling cramp and extreme heat - Carl still finished in the top 10 of his age group.

The following month he took part in his 15th Great North Run to boost the final total raised for the charity - which supports those diagnosed with cancer and their families from its base in Harton Lane, South Shields.

In total he handed over £1,000 to co-founder of the charity Deborah Roberts.

Carl, who runs with South Shields Harriers, went back to running following a 15-year-break, in memory of his dad Richard who died of cancer aged 58 in 1994.

Nothing was going to stop me from finishing the event for such a worthy cause. Carl Mowatt

He said: “I found the Sierre Zinal a lot tougher this year, than I had the previous year as the heat was extreme and I struggled with cramp. But nothing was going to stop me from finishing the event for such a worthy cause.

“I still managed to finish inside the first 10 of my age group and have been invited back next year to compete again with the elite starters who included my hero Kilian Jornet who has won the event six times now.

“Each year the run feels like its harder but it keeps drawing me back.”

He added: “Cancer Connections is a charity close to my heart and rely on sponsorship to keep going. The support they give to people diagnosed with cancer and their families is amazing.”

For details on Cancer Connections visit www.cancerconnections.org.uk/