South Shields runner to take on 69-mile route across Hadrian’s Wall for charity

A South Tyneside runner will retrace the steps once taken by the Romans for his latest charity challenge.

Carl Mowatt will tackle a 69-mile route taking him along Hadrian’s Wall from Carlisle Castle to Gateshead’s Baltic Square.

Somedays, I’m running twice a day, in order to get my through the pain of running this distance and to prepare myself for what will be my biggest challenge. Carl Mowatt

It’s a tough mission for Carl, who only resumed running in 2017 after a 15-year break.

Last month, the 56-year-old completed a 35-mile run from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle in aid of Myeloma UK.

But now he is preparing to take on ‘The Wall’ challenge to raise funds for Cancer Connections.

The event is now in its eighth year and attracts more than 1,000 people to take on the course.

Carl, from South Shields, said; “This is one that has been on my bucket list for a while, but I had to build up the training.

“Somedays, I’m running twice a day in order to get through the pain of running this distance and to prepare myself for what will be my biggest challenge.

“I’m not setting any targets in my head as to how long it is going to take me to complete the run, but I’m learning how to pace myself over this distance, without going off too fast and getting burned out.

“I hope to finish strong when I come across the Millennium Bridge and finish on the Gateshead side in Baltic Square, hopefully before its dark.

“Because of the distance, extra weight will be carried in my back pack, as a mandatory requirement and is checked to ensure your stay safe, so I’m pounding the hills and streets with an extra weighted back pack to be ready for the day.”

The route follows parts of Hadrian’s Wall and will take place on Saturday June 15, with a starting time of 7am.

Carl, who has raised £10,000 for various charities through a variety of running events, will be running the route in memory of his dad Richard, who lost his battle with cancer 25 years ago.

He added: “I’m delighted to be supporting Cancer Connections again, and I’m receiving fantastic support from long standing family friend Deborah Roberts and the team from Cancer Connections who do a sterling job looking after cancer patients and their families in lots of different ways.

“Although, my dad died some 25 years ago, his legacy lives on and gives me extra strength and I will be carrying his picture with me on the route.”

He added: “I am receiving great support from running colleagues from my home town club South Shields Athletics Club, and great support from both Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic Clubs, and my second running club Vegan Runners.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Carl can visit his just giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carl-mowatt8 or calling into Hedworth Hall or Cancer Connections where sponsor forms are available.