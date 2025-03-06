The Marsden Grotto and a running group have launched the ‘Sea to Summit to Sea’ challenge.

Run Eat Sleep, a popular running group from South Shields, has joined forces with the Marsden Grotto to launch a unique fitness challenge.

Titled the ‘Sea to Summit to Sea’ challenge, participants will be able to take on a 5k route from the Grotto up to and around Cleadon Windmill before looping back to the iconic restaurant.

Those taking part have the option to challenge themselves to set a fast time or can enjoy a leisurely stroll with family and friends.

Run Eat Sleep, a South Shields running group, has teamed up with the Marsden Grotto to launch the 'Sea to Summit to Sea' challenge. | Other 3rd Party

Once complete, participants can add their time to a leaderboard, which is located inside the entrance of the Marsden Grotto.

Luke Adams, a running coach at Run Eat Sleep, has given an insight into where the idea for the challenge came from.

He said: “The idea was inspired by running club member Jonathan Everett’s route and we like to do this challenge regularly as a training session.

A leaderboard for the challenge can be found inside the entrance of The Grotto, at Marsden. | Google Maps/Other 3rd Party

“I’ve seen these fun & interactive leaderboard challenges in the Lake District and Yorkshire so thought it would be a great thing to do for ourselves in South Shields.

“We love this route as it’s uphill all the way out with a lovely downhill run back with fantastic views over the Cleadon Hills and Marsden Quarry.

“We’re working on some other fitness challenges coming to the area soon too.”

Run Eat Sleep and the Marsden Grotto have worked closely with Kaye Symington, a local artist, who has helped bring the challenge together with an artistic leaderboard.

For more details on the ‘Sea to Summit to Sea’ challenge, visit: https://runeatsleep.co.uk/seatosummit/.