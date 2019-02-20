South Shields's owners appeal for help to find missing cat

The owner of a much-loved house cat is appealing for its safe return.

Tiger Lilly disappeared from her home in Moreland Road, Whiteleas on Monday.

Despite appeals by her owner, Bridie Kinghorn, the two-year-old tabby cat has yet to be found.

Bridie said: "Tiger Lilly is a house cat and only goes out for five minutes and comes straight back in.

"She was let out on Monday and has not been seen since. She is very friendly,

"Any help to find her would be much appreciated. I'm devastated and hope she can be found safe."

Tiger Lilly was not wearing a collar on when she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridie on 07523 054 024.