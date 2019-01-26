South Shields Santa’s raise £5,000 for charities

A group of bus-driving Santas who hit the road in the run-up to Christmas have raised a sack full of cash for two charities which help help young people.

Stagecoach employees Ken Ramsey, George Miller, Chad Day, Lauren Winter and Andrea Evans, who are all based at the South Shields depot in Dean Road, raised £5,697 - smashing last year’s total.

The money has been split between The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust and CLIC sargent.

Kenny 66, who has dressed as Santa for nine years, said: “The team was very keen to once again collect for CLIC Sargent, it’s on our doorstep and very popular with the drivers. This year we were also really happy to show our support for Chloe and Liam and the fantastic local charity set up in their name.

“It’s an amazing amount of money we collected over December. We would like to thank our passengers for giving as generously as they did on their travels and hope we made their journey a little more fun and festive. A big thank you to everyone who has supported us, especially Lee Hughes from the Red Hackle, my family and neighbours, as it is their kindness which makes the difference.”

CLIC Sargent supports children and young people diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing clinical, practical, financial and emotional support to help them cope with cancer and get the most out of life. The money was handed over in memory of Jack Leggett, nine, who died of a brain tumour.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust supports young talented performers and sportspeople to reach their full potential. It was set up as a lasting legacy to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.