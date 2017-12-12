South Shields School has ‘clear’ vision for improvement, says Ofsted

Leaders at a South Tyneside comprehensive have a clear vision for improvement after being rated as inadequate by Ofsted.

South Shields School has seen its rating reducted from good to inadequate by Ofsted following its latest inspection.

The school was criticised the performance and pupil attainment of the 553-pupil Nevison Avenue school, in Whiteleas.

Despite turmoil, inspectors found a new leadership team now had a “clear and ambitious vision for rapid and successful improvement”.

And they said headteacher Allie Denholm was being well supported by senior leaders in an improved ethos and learning culture – with early improvement signs.

Inspectors said the headteacher supported by her leadership team, was taking appropriate action to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

In her report, lead inspector Tudor Griffiths said: “Leaders know the school well and are clear about what needs to improve. They have the capacity to further improve the school.

“Middle leaders are enthusiastic and optimistic about their role in school improvement. They are beginning to drive improvements in teaching, learning and assessment. The leadership and management of behaviour are having a positive impact on pupils’ conduct in school. Pupils are well behaved and treat each other with respect.

“Senior leaders have raised expectations and their monitoring of pupils’ achievement is now thorough and well-focused.

“The curriculum has been adapted to better suit the needs of pupils, who now benefit from a balance of academic and vocational studies. The curriculum is sufficiently broad and balanced. Leaders have reviewed aspects of the school’s provision and adjusted them, such as making more time for English and mathematics.

“Staff, including those that are newly or recently qualified, value the training that the school provides. It is effective and has supported improved teaching, learning and assessment.”

In a statement, Ms Denholm said: “It was clear when the new senior leadership team took over that the school faced considerable challenges and the prospect of a fresh inspection framework that was much more rigorous than the previous Ofsted visit in 2014.

“Over the past two years South Shields School has seen an immense period of change, which I am delighted to say inspectors have recognised as having an impact on the quality of teaching and learning for all ages and abilities.

“Firm foundations are now in place which I am determined they will lead to a relentless climb in fortunes to provide the very best learning environment for students.

“Inspectors appreciate my ambitious vision for the school, which is supported by senior leaders and governors.

“We have started a journey and in a relatively short period have made great strides. I am grateful for the support I have received from students and their families, staff and governors during my leadership.

“The inspectors’ report is fair and thorough. It recognises the work done so far and the areas we are striving to improve.

“I love this school, am proud to be its headteacher and I have enormous faith in its ability to become the very best possible environment for students to learn.”