South Shields school teacher hopes to raise funds for Chloe and Liam Trust with Hadrian’s Wall trek

A school teacher from Manchester who has made South Shields his home is to put his best foot forward to raise cash for a Trust created in legacy of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Allan Ball is getting set to hike the route of Hadrian’s Wall in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The 34-year-old is aiming to trek the 84-miles from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend within five days, accompanied by his sister Vicki Ball, 40 and brother-in-law Matt Kennan, 43, who will be travelling up from Manchester the day before to join him.

Allan, from Low Lane, South Shields, said: “I’ve been wanting to do the walk for a number of years and this year, I just decided to do it.

“I didn’t have a charity or a cause to raise funds for but then hearing about Chloe and Liam, their story really touched my heart.

“My son James attends the same Performers School as Chloe did, and I’m a huge cricket fan and with coming from Manchester, I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Allan has taken part in a number of Great North Runs over the years but says the walk will be a huge challenge for him.

“I’ve been out doing a couple of long walks and I had planned on completing the route in four days but people have said that was a bit ambitious. So we decided to extend it over five days.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I just hope we manage to raise some money for the Trust at the same time.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was created as a lasting legacy to the two South Tyneside teenagers who were killed in the Manchester Arena attack, last year.

The trust aims to support talented young performers and sportspeople to follow their dreams through bursaries. The two areas were chosen due to Chloe’s talents and love of performance and Liam’s skills and dedication as a cricketer.

The trio aim to raise £500 for the Trust by completing the walk.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Allan can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/allan-ball