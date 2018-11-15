South Shields schoolgirl gets the chop for charity

Kind-hearted Alexis Callahan is sporting a new-look after losing 17-inches of hair for charity.

The youngster from Claypit Close in South Shields decided she wanted to have her long locks chopped and donated to the Little Princess Trust. It was the first time the Westoe Crown Primary School pupil has undergone a haircut, when she took a seat at 116 Hairdressers in Westoe Road on Saturday.

Alexis sporting her new hairstyle with stylist from 116 hairdressers

Surrounded by family, the point at which her hair was to be cut was tied and plaited before it was snipped off.

The hair will be sent to the Trust which takes donated hair and turns it into wigs for youngsters who have lost their own due to cancer treatment.

Alexis is not stranger to supporting good causes, each year, she heads out in the run up to Christmas to help feed the homeless with family friend Karleigh Wright.

Mum Kelly Dingwall said: “Alexis was really excited but nervous on the morning as it’s the first time she has ever had hair cut.

She has already decided she wants to grow it again, so she can cut it off and donate more to the charity. Kelly Dingwall

“When she got to the hairdressers she had a lot of family there supporting her and she was fine.

“She had 17 inches cut off and she loves her new hair style.

“She has already decided she wants to grow it again, so she can cut it off and donate more to the charity.

“Alexis is such a charitable person. She just loves doing things for charity.”

Alexis with her new hairstyle

As well donating her hair, Alexis, who sits on her school council, has also been raising money for the Trust to help fund the making of the wigs.

As yet, the amount raised is unknown, however, she hopes to have raised £300 through sponsorship.

The Little Princess Trust was founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, who lost her battle with a Wilms tumour in 2005. The charity has since given away more than 6,000 free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

For more information on the charity, log onto littleprincesses.org.uk