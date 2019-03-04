South Shields sex offender back in court after failing to sign register

A sex offender from South Tyneside who changed his name fell foul of notification requirements.
Steven Norman Strange was convicted of downloading indecent images of children in 2016.
He was given a suspended sentence, which including an order to register annually as a sex offender for five years.
South Shields Magistrates Court was told Strange complied with this order to begin with, but missed his October, 2018 registration date by a month.
Strange, 33, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted failing to notify as a sex offender.
Magistrates were told the offence had been the result of an oversight.
Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “He changed his name and this had the effect of altering his annual registration date. He did comply as soon as he realised.”
The bench sentenced Strange to a conditional discharge of 12 months.
He was also ordered him to pay £405 in fines and costs.