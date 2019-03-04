South Shields sex offender back in court after failing to sign register

A sex offender from South Tyneside who changed his name fell foul of notification requirements.

Steven Norman Strange was convicted of downloading indecent images of children in 2016.

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He was given a suspended sentence, which including an order to register annually as a sex offender for five years.

South Shields Magistrates Court was told Strange complied with this order to begin with, but missed his October, 2018 registration date by a month.

Strange, 33, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted failing to notify as a sex offender.

Magistrates were told the offence had been the result of an oversight.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “He changed his name and this had the effect of altering his annual registration date. He did comply as soon as he realised.”

The bench sentenced Strange to a conditional discharge of 12 months.

He was also ordered him to pay £405 in fines and costs.