South Shields shop owners donate £1,000 to cancer charity

Two generous shop owners have donated £1,000 to a South Tyneside charity which helps those coping with cancer.

Happy Kaur, 35, and Mick Singh, 40, who run the Nisa store on Whiteleas Way, South Shields, have handed over the cash to Cancer Connections.

The charity, based on Harton Lane, South Shields, supports and helps people with cancer.

The business duo regularly donate a percentage of their profits to worthy causes like Cancer Connections and Children In Need.

Previously the couple have donated £5,000 to Cancer Connections, a charity close to their hearts becaiuse of its role in the local commujnity.

Happy, said: “We like to do it every couple of years and last time we did it for Cancer Connections was a couple of years ago when we gave them £5,000.

“We just want to give something back to the community.

“We are doing well and our customers are great.”

She added: “We wanted to do donate to Cancer Connections with it being a local charity and it does a ,ot for people in the area.”

Debra Roberts, co-founder of Cancer Connections, said she was delighted with the donation.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to be a beneficiary from the wonderful generosity of Mick Singh and Happy Kaur.

“They have always been fantastic supporters of Cancer Connections and this £1,000 donation will make so much difference to so many going through cancer.

“A fantastic gesture to keep giving back to the local community.”