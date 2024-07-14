South Shields star Joe McElderry to appear alongside Robson Green in a new TV series

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 12:50 BST
Joe McElderry is set to star in the upcoming series of ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’.

South Shields singer Joe McElderry is set to appear along fellow North East star Robson Green on an upcoming BBC television series.

The duo have linked up for the upcoming series of ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’ - with Robson Green himself sharing some behind the scenes photos on his Instagram account.

Judging by the photos, it appears that the pair got involved in dragon boarding and green wood turning - as well as visiting the award winning sustainable camping Tranwell Farm Holidays site, near Morpeth.

Joe McElderry is set to star along Robson Green in the upcoming series of ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’.Joe McElderry is set to star along Robson Green in the upcoming series of ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’.
Joe McElderry is set to star along Robson Green in the upcoming series of ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’. | Getty Images

Posting on Instagram about their, Robson commented: “Had a wonderful few days filming the new series of 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes with the one and only @joemcelderryofficial.

“Joe is someone who reminds us of the power of music to uplift, inspire and unite people from all walks of life.

“He’s an entertainer from the North East , whose rise to stardom from the humble town South Shields is nothing short of extraordinary.

Read more: Joe McElderry announces special event for first-ever celebration of South Tyneside Pride

“He won X Factor. He’s gone from popstar to opera star, sold millions of records and continues to carve out a place for himself in the annals of show business.

“Whether we were dragon boarding with the legend that is @fenwickridley or spending time in a bell tent with the guys @tranwell_farm_holidays, then green wood turning with the fabulous @shannon.berry.nature nestled in the heart of the Northumbrian countryside, it was a real comfort blanket for the soul.

“Till the next time Joe.”

The 2009 X Factor responded with: “The best few days! Thank you.”

A start date for series 3 of ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’ is yet to be confirmed.

You can watch the first two series by visiting: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/p0dp30rc/robson-greens-weekend-escapes.

