South Shields store hoping to reach a target of 15,000 meals for homeless dogs

Animal lovers in South Shields are urging people to help them provide 15,000 meals for homeless dogs.

Pets at Home in South Shields has been running a campaign to help feed homeless dogs in shelters over the festive period.

Staff in Pets at Home South Shields.

Staff at the store were thrilled when by December 21, they had raised enough money to provide 10,000 50p Christmas dinners to the dogs in need.

Since then customers have continued to support the efforts and 14,000 meals have been donated.

Now, with just three days left of the project, the staff are urging people to donate and help them reach the 15,000 target.

Michael Gormley, who works at the store, said: "The people of South Shields have overwelmed us with there generosity.

Staff at Pets at Home South Shields when they reached the 10,000 meals mark.

"Our fundraising for Brysons Animal Shelter reaches its finale on Sunday so far we have has 14,000 dinners donated.

"Ten thousand dinners was our original target, now moving on to a target of 15,000 dinners."

All the funds being raised by the store have been split between Brysons Animal Shelter and Support Adoption For Pets.

Staff and pooches from Bryson' will be in the store from 11am on Saturday to help with the last minute push to reach the 15,000 meals target.

On average it costs £280,000 a year for Bryson's to carry on the work they do and funds raised for Support Adoption For Pets enable them to give grants to lots of animal charities across the country.