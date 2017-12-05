South Shields store to hold festive fun day to boost Chloe and Liam trust funds

A South Tyneside DIY store will be holding a festive day of family fun in aid of a trust created to celebrate the lives of a much-loved couple.

Wickes Store in Station Road, South Shields has a host of Christmas-inspired activities taking place within its car park on Saturday from 1pm.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford

The event aims to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, set up to celebrate the lives of Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May.

The Trust aims to help nurture the talents of aspiring performers and sportspeople through the use of bursaries.

Chloe had a passion for performing while Liam was a talented cricketer.

Louise Skeough, store manager said: “We will have lots going on throughout the afternoon.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of prizes we have had donated by local businesses and the support we have had to the event. we really can’t thank people enough.

“I think everyone has been touched by what has happened to Chloe and Liam - it truly is heartbreaking.”

Throughout the event there will be performances by Extrvadance, carols by Arts 4 Wellbeing Choir and singer Danielle King and a visit by Santa in his sleigh and his elves.

Hearts will also be available for people to write their own personal message to a loved one created by Arts 4 Wellbeing, St Gregory’s and St Bede’s Primary School and St Wilfrid’s RC College.

A 5ft Gorilla donated by Starbakers will also be up for grabs in a name the teddy competition.

A host of raffle prizes are also available with top prizes including a drum kit, from the Drum Shop, £150 travel voucher from Westoe Travel, Ralph Lauren Wallet from Northern Threads, Motorcycle Training from Ace Motor Cycling, Colgate Pro Electric Toothbrush from My Dentists and a £250 Terry D Havilland Shoe voucher from Darren Stirling.

Raffle tickets are available from the store now and on the day, with 30% of the funds raised also going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

People are asked where possible not to bring their cars to the store as part of the car park will be closed.

Organisers are still hoping a face painter will come forward to help out on the day and are still in need of selection boxes for youngsters.

If anyone can help, contact the store on 454 6160.