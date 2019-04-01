South Shields supermarket workers' cheeky anti-breast cancer campaign

Cheeky supermarket workers in South Tyneside are aiming to be out in front in the battle against breast cancer

Workers at the Asda store in South Shields have taken the ‘Pink Pledge’ - an online initiative set-up by the firm to help drive awareness around the importance of regular breast checking, and the early diagnosis of cancer.

Part of the firm's Tickled Pink campaign - which has been supporting charities Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now for more than 22 years - is to get more women to check themselves more regularly - because 50% of women don’t .

The earlier breast cancer is found the more likely treatment is to be successful, and experts say it is vital women are aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, what to look for, and feel confident to visit their GP should they find anything unusual.

Asda’s ‘Pink Pledge’ campaign aims to remind customers - and workers - to ‘Be Your Breast Friend’.

As part of recent Tickled Pink activity, workers have been putting ‘surprise’ stickers on a variety of products in the store - from melons to bread baps - to encourage shoppers to ‘have a good feel – check your boobs today’.

Mavis Vaughan, Asda South Shields community champion, said: “By taking the Pink Pledge, my colleagues and I are encouraging everyone to not only ‘Be Your Breast Friend’, but to also share with family and friends to ensure they become their own breast friends too.

“It only takes a few minutes every month to check, and it’s all about knowing what is normal for you and checking regularly.”

Emma Gittoes, Asda’s national community manager, said: "Our brilliant community colleagues are raising awareness of the importance of regular breast checking for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer through the Pink Pledge, which anyone can sign-up to online through the Asda Tickled Pink website.

“Sadly, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and with one in two women not checking regularly, and one in ten saying they have never checked, there has never been a better time to raise awareness of this important message.

"We are proud to use our scale to raise awareness around breast checking. We want to break down the barriers to access support and advice when our customers and colleagues need it.”

Samia al Qadhi, chief executive of Breast Cancer Care, and Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are delighted to be working with Asda on this breast awareness campaign.

"We know that the earlier breast cancer is detected, the more likely treatment is to be successful, and so it is vital that all women are given the information they need to know what signs and symptoms to look out for.

“Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UK, and so there has never been a more urgent need for increased awareness of the disease, specialist care, support and information for people living with breast cancer, and world-class research to stop this devastating disease taking the lives of those we love."

For more information on Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, and to make the ‘Pink Pledge’, visit www.asda.com/tickledpink