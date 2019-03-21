South Shields technology firm plans expansion as it enters second year

A South Tyneside retail technology company is planning international expansion and new jobs after exceeding expectations in its first year of business.

Shoptimised, which provides product feed optimisation platforms and price comparison software, has won clients in 15 countries around the world since its launch in February 2018.

Since we launched our growth hasn’t slowed, and we have ended our first year 32 per cent ahead of our business plan. John Cave

The business is one of only a handful of similar ventures worldwide, and has built up a rapidly-growing following of major e-commerce retailers and digital marketing agencies through its creation of a platform designed for pay per click professionals.

On the back of its first-year success – which has seen targets beaten by over 30% – Shoptimised is now looking to add a number of new roles as well as targeting international expansion, including developing a foothold in the US as it enters its second year.

Co-founder John Cave said: “Since we launched our growth hasn’t slowed, and we have ended our first year 32% ahead of our business plan.

“We expect these levels of growth to continue and we will be creating jobs and expanding our presence in South Tyneside as this expansion goes on.”

Shoptimised is being supported with its legal requirements by law firm Sintons, with Lucy Carlin, one of the North East’s leading specialist tech lawyers, acting for John and his team.

Senior associate Lucy said: “The fact Shoptimised’s platforms are being embraced by major names internationally within its first 12 months of business is testament to the innovation and hard work of the team, and its growth looks set to continue apace as it continues to win new work around the world.

“We are very pleased to work with John and his team to support them with their ongoing expansion.”

Coun John Anglin is Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at South Tyneside Council, which runs One Trinity Green, where Shoptimised is based.

“I met John and his team a year ago, just as Shoptimised was being launched,” he said.

“Its success and rate of expansion is tremendous and it’s great news that this is creating job opportunities in South Tyneside.

“We have been working hard to position One Trinity Green as the location of choice for digital and tech companies and those efforts are paying off as it is developing into a vibrant community.”