South Shields teenager set to train with some of the region’s best cricketers

A teenage cricketer has been invited to train with some of the regions best players in the sport.

Lucy Hughes, who plays for both Marsden and Durham County Cricket Clubs has been selected to be part of the Northern Jets training squad.

The players are among the best in the counties of Northumbria, Cumbria and Durham.

The 14-year-old, who picked up her love of the sport at the age of nine after watching her dad Michael Hughes play, will train with the under 19s squad.

Her proud dad, who is also a coach at Marsden Cricket Club in South Shields, said: “Last season, Lucy played for the county in the under 13, 15s and 17s as well as the under 12 boys team.

“She also played for Marsden and just last week she was selected to be part of the training squad for the Northern Jets under 19s.

“She is only 14 but she is doing so well. I am so proud of her.

“She works and trains really hard and would love to be a professional cricketer one day.”

Last season, the teenager who is a pupil at Boldon School played 25 county games on top of her club games, her training sessions and one to one coaching sessions with Durham.

Mr Hughes added: “Her school has been absolutely fantastic and have really supported her. They have allowed her time off to be able to play and for training sessions.

“Lucy has also received support from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust which she is so grateful for.

“It has helped us massively with the training and kit costs. We travel as far away as Lincolnshire, Chesire and Lancashire - so it can be expensive.

“Obviously, playing at Marsden we knew Liam and what the families have done to help people like Lucy is remarkable. We can’t thank them enough.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up as a lasting legacy to Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack, last year.

Liam was also a keen and talented cricketer who also played for Marsden where Lucy has been a member since the age of 11 after moving from Bill Quay Cricket Club.