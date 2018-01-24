South Shields theatre and art gallery makes volunteers call

South Tyneside’s leading theatre is looking for a helping hand.

The Customs House, South Shields, is looking to add to its team of ambassadors - volunteers who give up a few hours a week of their time to support the arts venue’s theatre and cinema.

Ray Spencer

The roles are filled by people who are passionate about the arts.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “At this time of giving and resolution making, please think about how you can give your time as a volunteer.

“Volunteering at The Customs House gives you great experience of working in a fun, creative and busy environment and looks great on your CV.”

The role of an ambassador is designed to complement the operational team, supporting the front of house staff, catering and housekeeping functions.

Duties will include directing customers through the building and helping them to their seats, taking tickets, handing out flyers, selling programmes, merchandise and snacks, setting up for events and general housekeeping.

Flexible hours are available and out-of- pocket expenses will be reimbursed.

The Customs House is open 363 days of the year and is located within the conservation area of Mill Dam in the town of South Shields.

The building is comprised of a 437 seat theatre, 145 seated studio/cinema, gallery spaces, restaurant, private dining room and an events suite.

If you are interested in becoming an ambassador, e-mail ambassadors@customshouse.co.uk.