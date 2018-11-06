South Shields theatre casting around for support from panto partners

Theatre bosses in South Tyneside are hoping this year’s panto spectacular will provide the launch pad for its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The Customs House in South Shields is staging the time-honoured tale of Beauty and the Beast from November 27.

It will be followed by a full year of celebrations in 2019 as the theatre celebrates its 25th birthday.

The theatre is offering local businesses the opportunity to join in the fun by becoming a Panto Partner.

Goldfinch Estate Agents have already taken the opportunity to be involved in the scheme.

To say ‘thank you’, panto dame Dame Bella Ballcock visited the business and took time out for some photos with staff members.

And that’s something she intends to do to show her appreciation to every partner who signs up!

Angela Todd, sales director at Goldfinch, said: “Being given the chance to have the panto’s Dame Bella Ballcock visit the office was a great opportunity to inject some fun in to the working week for my teams.

“They all loved her visit and we can’t wait for panto season to begin.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “We decided to launch the Panto Partners campaign to enable local businesses to show support for The Customs House and its award-winning panto whilst having some fun along the way.

“We’re only too happy to send our glamorous panto ambassador, Dame Bella Ballcock, to say ‘thank you’ personally on our behalf to each and every business that shows their support.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to Goldfinch for showing us the love and being the first of our Panto Partners.”