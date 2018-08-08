South Shields theatre kids all set for annual show

The cast of this year’s summer school performance at The Customs House, South Shields, are in rehearsal for a production of the musical comedy The Addams Family.

Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children, Wednesday and Pugsley, and family members Uncle Fester, Grandmama and Cousin Itt and the family’s

butler, Lurch, will be on stage from Friday.

Children and young people aged between eight and 21 were invited to take part and a 35-strong cast has been assembled for five performances over three days.

Musical director Andrew Clarence said: “We have been fortunate to cast some of the region’s most experienced and enthusiastic young people in the principal roles for this year’s show.”

Corey Adam Muizelaar has been cast as Gomez, while Katie Reed will play Morticia, and Emily Mohan and Melissa Whale-Spencer their children, Wednesday and Pugsley.

Uncle Fester will be played by Robert Wilson Baker, Grandmama by Holly Chinneck and Lurch by Kai Newton.

The Addams Family started as a cartoon series and the macabre family has since been depicted on TV, in both live action and animated form, in film and most recently, on Broadway and in the West End.

Director Gareth Hunter said: “Every year I am blown away by the dedication and talent that enables us to put on such a good musical in just two weeks.

“The Addams Family is such a fun, quirky show and full of great tunes.”

The first perfoirmance is at 7pm on Friday, August 10. This is followed by performances at 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, August 11 and the same times on Sunday, August 12.

Tickets for The Addams Family are priced from £10 and are available from the box office on