South Shields Town Hall lit up in blue and pink in honour of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

South Shields Town Hall was bathed in a wave of blue and pink light in honour of South Tyneside sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Yesterday marked one year since the atrocity at Manchester Arena which cut short their lives and devastated all those who knew them.

Throughout the day, people across the borough united by wearing blue and pink - the colours which have become symbolic of the love and togetherness of the pair - in a show of support for their families.

Their parents, Mark and Lisa Rutherford and Caroline Curry, were keen their children were remembered for the kind, caring who had a zest for life and passion for their respective talents in performance and sport.

As darkness fell last night, South Shields town hall was lit up in the colours in honour of the couple, described as perfect for each other, as family and friends who knew the pair gathered once again at a bench created in tribute to the teenagers which now had been filled with floral tributes and messages of love.

In the glow of pink and blue, at 10.31pm, they remembered Chloe, 17 and Liam, 19 and the legacy they have now left behind through the creation of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust bravely launched by their parents, last year, to help inspire and support young performers and sportspeople to follow their dreams.

Today, the flowers and messages of love and support remain in front of South Shields Town Hall, as people passing by, stop and take a moment to reflect on how South Tyneside came together to remember two very special young people.