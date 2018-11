A historic South Shields venue has been lit up as a mark of remembrance to those killed in the First World War.

South Shields Town Hall has been bathed in a soft red light with images of white poppies to mark Armistice Day, tomorrow.

The lighting imagery was sponsored by BT and captured by local photographer Kevin Ho.

Tomorrow, a host of services will take place throughout South Tyneside to remember those who lost their lives in war.

