South Shields travel boss to donate football shirts on trip to Kenya

A kind-hearted businessman has jetted off to Kenya armed with a suitcase filled with football shirts for youngsters.

Graeme Brett, owner of Westoe Travel, has been collecting the sports atire in the run-up to him leaving the UK, today.

I didn’t expect as many shirts. Graeme Brett

Last week, a donation of 20 shirts from South Shields Rugby Club helped boost the total collected to 84.

Once in the country he aims to distribute them to youngsters on behalf of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Graeme said: “I went to Kenya 12 years ago and I was taken aback as to how many youngsters were wearing football shirts, so when I was booked to go into Kenya again with work, I thought it was a great opportunity to take shirts people no longer wear over to me to give out to the kids.

“I mentioned it to a few friends and put it on Facebook then all of a sudden the number of shirts I had increased.

“I didn’t expect as many shirts, but then South Shields Rugby Club came along and donated 20 shirts - so I will be trying to find a club to give those to.”

Graeme has chosen to hand the shirts over in tribute to teenagers Chloe Rutherford, who worked at Westoe Travel and her boyfriend Liam Curry. Chloe, 17, and Liam 19, were killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack, last May, which led to their families creating the Trust to celebrate their lives.

The Trust aims to help nuture the talents of young performers and sports people through the use of bursaries.

For details on the Trust and to apply for a bursary visit the Trust’s page on Facebook.