South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade called on to help with two incidents on South Tyneside coast

The coastal lifesavers were called out twice on Wednesday (December 28) for operations which also involved Northumbria Police and other emergency services.

The first alert was raised at about 3.30pm for a “multi agency incident in the Marsden area” which was successfully resolved after about 90 minutes.

Later in the evening, at about 10pm, the team was also requested to “assist Police with a search for a despondent male”.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade was called to two incidents on Wednesday, December 28.

According to a post on social media: “A comprehensive search was conducted along the coastline from Frenchmans to the Wharry, while the teams were conducting their search patterns we received information that he had been located by Police safe and well.”

Northumbria Police has been contacted for more information about both incidents.