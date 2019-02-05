South Shields volunteers recognised with national award

The dedication of two volunteers at a South Tyneside charity shop have been recognised with a national award.

Jackie Craggs and Paul Dowson are both part of a team who help out at The Children’s Society shop in Dean Road, South Shields.

They started volunteering about three years ago and since then their dedication to the role has been second to none.

The work ethic of the pair, who are both in their 60s, has been recognised with a National Volunteering Award from The Children’s Society.

Helen James, South Shields Retail Manager, said: “Jackie and Paul are incredible, they don’t let anything stop them. They have so much energy, they are always determined to get through donations and deliveries each day and the shop floor is always well stocked and tidy. They even used to drive out of their way to collect any donations that had been left outside a shop that was closed.”

Last year, the charity engaged with 9,716 volunteers who contributed nearly 600,000 hours of time worth more than £8.4million.

Finn Grant, Director of Volunteering at The Children’s Society, said: “The Children’s Society provides a wide range of services to vulnerable children and young people including supporting those with mental health issues, at risk of sexual and criminal exploitation, living in poverty or in care and more. Retail volunteers, like Jackie and Paul have helped our shops secure their most profitable year-on-year record.

“Without these wonderful people we would not be able to do the work we do. So thank you.”

For details on volunteering, visit www.childrenssociety.org.uk/volunteer.