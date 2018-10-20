South Shields waste disposal team’s cash boost for Cancer Connections

Staff at a South Shields based waste disposal plant have put safety first to raise more than £1,000 for a cancer charity.

Biffa Waste Management has donated £1,256.11p to Cancer Connections following a year of the waste disposal team at Biffa not losing time through accidents.

The money was raised through an annual safety record scheme which allocates cash each month the depot which goes without a lost-time accident.

The cash is built up over the year and presented to the team’s chosen charity.

Once again Biffa chose charity Cancer Connections, based in Harton Lane, South Shields, to receive the cash from the scheme. The charity provides support and advice to people diagnosed with cancer and their families.

It relies heavily on donations.

The cheque was presented to Deborah by Biffa Waste Management’s depot manager Craig Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: “This is the fourth year Biffa has donated to Cancer Connections. “We have had a long term relationship with the charity with it being a local charity that is just around the corner and it was lovely to be able to present the cheque to them once again.”

Cancer Connections co-founder and manager Deborah Roberts said: “It is always an absolute pleasure to be associated with Biffa and each year supported through their Staff Safety Campaign.

“This is a great donation that will be used to support the visitors who seek help and support at Cancer Connections.

“It is always a pleasure to be involved with local businesses and Biffa have continued to help at every opportunity possible.”