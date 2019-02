South Shields weather: What to expect so you can plan your day

After a few days of plunging temperatures many people will be pleased to hear that today will be a milder one with some sunny spells.

Today will be breezy to start, but is expected to be generally fine and dry with sunny spells.

The freezing temperatures of the last few days have seen areas such as Jarrow pictured covered in snow and ice.

Maximum temperature will be 8 °C.

Tonight there will be clear skies developing for most, with winds gradually easing.

It will then turn cold, with a widespread frost, and mist or fog patches likely by Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature will be -5 °C.

Throughout the rest of Tuesday there will be some brighter or sunny spells following.

Cloud will then increase during the afternoon, with strengthening winds and outbreaks of rain spreading east.

Maximum temperature will be 5 °C.