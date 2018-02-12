South Shields woman brings home rescue dogs from Caribbean

A TV costume designer from South Shields has launched a desperate appeal to find a ‘forever home’ for a dog she rescued while on location in the Caribbean.

Jo Slater was working on the programme Death in Paradise in Guadalup, in May, when she befriended two strays.

Chouchou

For months, she fed them and allowed them to stay with her at the villa she was living in - even having one of them treated for heart worm.

When her work trip ended in October, she brought the two dogs which she named Chouchou and Bertie back home with her.

Chouchou, who was pregnant, was rehomed with a lady in Retford while Bertie, who is currently being looked after at Dogs 4 Rescue in Manchester after undergoing heart worm treatment is in need of a home to call his own.

Jo is hoping, someone in her home town will take him on so he can be close to where his puppies are after two of the three were re-homed with a family in South Shields.

A third dog Jo took on during her stay in Guadalup - Babycakes - sadly died during treatment for heart worm.

Jo said: “As soon as I started feeding them, I knew I would be bringing them home with me.

“I couldn’t leave them out there, the conditions are appalling.

“Babycakes and Chouchou came to me first,sadly Babycakes died during treatment. However, when I took Bertie in, it was too late to start his treatment which is why he had to have his done in the UK.

“While I was out there, there were two category 2 hurricanes and we survived them both.”

She added: “I’d love for Bertie to find his forever home in South Shields, so he can be close to his puppies.

“I would have loved to have kept them both, but with work, I wouldn’t be able to give them the attention they need.”

Bertie, who is four, has been described as a “lovely natured dog”.

Jo added: “He’s not very trusting, you do have to let him come to you, but if he decides he likes you, then you are a friend for life.

“Ideally, he would be suitable to someone who doesn’t have any children and would have time for him. He does love the company of other dogs. He is also house trained.”

Anyone who would like to offer Bertie a forever home contact Dogs 4 Rescue on 07412361769 or visit www.dogs4rescue.co.uk