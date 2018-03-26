South Shields women’s group celebrates award for youth work

A women’s centre which supports young girls from minority ethnic groups is celebrating receiving a prestigious award.

Apna Ghar - which is based in South Shields - is the proud recipient of a High Sheriff’s Award.

It is the first time the group, which provides outreach, interpreting support to minority ethnic women, has been awarded the accolade, for its youth provision.

Along with Apna Ghar, Hindu Nari Sangh which promotes the Indian culture and Hindu religion through dance and multi-cultural events also received an award for its work with youngsters.

Apna Ghar received the highest award of £1,500 while Hindu Nari Sangh received it’s 10th award from the High Sheriff of £500.

Dr Shobha Srivastava, who is chairwoman of both groups, said: “It was the first time Apna Ghar has been put forward for a High Sheriff Award, and not only was the group chosen to receive an award, it received the highest award available of £1,500.

“It is absolutely fantastic and the girls are thrilled, along with the staff and management. We are over the moon.

“The money will be put towards furthering activities for the groups of girls - aged nine to 12 and 13 to 19 -who attend Apna Ghar on a Friday evening.”

The High Sheriff Awards aim to recognise organisations and their leaders who work to engage young people in healthy, constructive and interesting activities .

The awards were presented to the two groups during a ceremony organised by the Community Foundation.

For details on Apna Ghar call 456 4147.