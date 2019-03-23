South Shields youngster donates hair to charity for children with cancer

A youngster who has never had a professional haircut since the day she was born has undergone the chop for charity.

Amelia Reveley, seven, visited a hair salon for the first time in her life when she stepped into Nevaeh in Prince Edward Road, South Shields, on Wednesday.

The excited youngster was not only looking forward to seeing what she looked like with a shorter cut, but knowing the hair she was losing was being donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity takes donated hair and turns it into wigs for youngsters who have lost their own due to cancer treatment.

As well as having her hair cut, the Ridgeway Primary Academy pupil has also raised £330 in sponsorship for the charity.

Her proud mum Sam Reveley, from Garden Gate, Laygate, said: “She was so excited to go into the salon for her hair cut - she wasn’t nervous at all.

“It was going to go one of two ways. She was either going to hate it or love it.

“But she was so happy when it was all done and she has asked if she can keep her hair short from now on.

“I thought she might have been nervous, as apart from the odd trim, she has never had her hair cut. But she was fine. I think I was more nervous than her.

“When it was all done, I was shocked - she looked so grown up.

Amelia Reveley, 7 Little Princess Charity haircut

“She has done absolutely amazing and raised £130 over her target.

“She has been watching her Just Giving page and she has been chuffed to bits seeing people donating. She keeps asking about the people who have donated - she has really taken an interest.”

Amelia had around 14 inches of her cut off which will now be sent to the charity.

Mrs Reveley added: “She has been telling everyone what she has done. We are all just so proud of her.

“She is such a kind-hearted little girl. I’m sure she is going to be one of these who will want to do more fundraising in the future.”

The Little Princess Trust was founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, who lost her battle with a Wilms tumour in 2005. The charity has since given away more than 6,000 free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

In a post on her fundraising page Ameilia said: “Amelia has said: “I really want to do this and help other children.

“It makes me sad that they don’t have any hair and they feel poorly all the time.

“I don’t want them to be poorly. I want them to feel happy. Having hair might make them feel better and full of joy.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ameliareveleysmegahaircut