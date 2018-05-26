South Shields youngster set to perform in national compeition

A talented singer is hoping to blow away the audience with her powerful voice when she performs at a national singing competition.

Amelia Saleh, 12, has made it through to the semi-finals of national singing competition Unstoppable UK after her talent was spotted by a top vocal coach.

Sunderland & South Tyneside Heath Awards 2018 at the Roker Hotel. Amelia Bennett

The Mortimer Comprehensive pupil from South Frederick Street in South Shields, sailed through to the semi-finals of the musical competition on the recommendation of vocal coach Julie Miles.

Julie was contacted by Amelia’s mum Dorah Saleh for singing lessons and, ahead of their first meeting next month, Julia put her forward for the competition - based on the strength of Amelia’s previous performances.

Now the youngster is gearing up to perform in front of judges and a live audience at Jarrow Civic Hall on Sunday, June 3.

Proud mum Dora was delighted Amelia’s talent had been recognised once again and urged people to show their support ahead of the big night.

She said: “I sent Julie a couple of clips of Amelia singing at the Echo’s health awards and she said that Amelia had an amazing voice and would love to work with her.

“They are due to have their first meeting on June 1.”

She added: “The Unstoppable UK competition is a bit like Teen Star and is for both singers and dancers.

“It is a national competition and the semi-finals are being held at different venues across the country throughout April and May, with one taking place on June 3 in Jarrow.

“Julie is one of the top judges in the competition so to have been recommended by one of the judges is really exciting.

“Loads of people have entered so for her to make it through to the semi-final is really exciting.”

The competition will see Amelia perform in front of a panel of professionals from the industry and will receive feedback on her performance.

To make it to this stage other youngsters had to submit videos of themselves performing.

The final of the event will be held on Thursday, June 24, in Darlington, with the winner receiving £500.

Anyone who is interested in coming along to the semi-finals to see Amelia perform is asked to contact her mum Dora on: 07506829343.

People can show their support by liking Amelia Music on Facebook.