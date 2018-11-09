South Shields youngster to donate hair to be made into wigs for children battling cancer

Youngster Alexis Callahan is aiming to be a cut above the rest as she prepares to have her locks chopped off for charity.

The nine-year-old who attends Westoe Crown Primary School is set to lose a number of inches from her hair which will then be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity takes donated hair and turns it into wigs for youngsters who have lost their own due to cancer treatment.

Mum Kelly Dingwall, from Claypit Close, South Shields - who herself has raised money for charity - said: “Alexis came in one day and said she wanted her hair cut off and she wanted to donate to little kids who have lost their hair.

“I have no idea where it come from, but she is such a charitable person. She often goes out at Christmas time to help feed the homeless with family friend Karleigh Wright.

“When she told me what she wanted to do, I was over the moon. She just loves doing things for charity.”

As well donating her hair, Alexis, who sits on her school council, is hoping to raise £300 for the Trust to help fund the making of the wigs. The Trust was founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, who lost her battle with a Wilms tumour in 2005. The charity has since given away more than 6,000 free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Alexis will have her hair cut off on Saturday at 2pm at 116 Hairdressers at 116 Westoe Road. To donate to Alexis’s cause visit www.facebook.com/donate/252607258760698/

For more information on the charity, log onto littleprincesses.org.uk