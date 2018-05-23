South Tyneside archers miss target with building bid

Archers have missed the target after taking aim on building new disabled eco loos at their base on South Tyneside.

The East Boldon-based Cleadon Archers club has been told its planning application is not appropriate to its Green Belt location.

Members had wanted to construct two toilets at the site, which sits next to Boldon Cricket Club, in Sunderland Road.

South Tyneside Council said the proposal’s design was acceptable as it would have no impact on houses, highways, trees, ecology or possible underground archaeology.

But it said it constituted an inappropriate development within the Green Belt, which would cause “substantial harm to its openness”.

In a report, the council said: “It is not clear from the submission whether the archery range is used all year round, and it is not clear why two disabled toilets are required and not one.”