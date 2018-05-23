South Tyneside care home’s lunch offer to tackle loneliness

A care home in South Tyneside is reaching out to older people in the community in a bid to tackle loneliness.

Staff and residents at Anchor’s Palmersdene Home, in Grange Road West, Jarrow, invited older people who would otherwise be on their own, to join them for a free fish and chip lunch.

The get together took place at the home last Friday and will now become a regular event - with staff able to cater for up to four people per week to come and join them.

The catering team hope older people living alone will benefit from a hot meal - particularly when the weather gets colder.

Maureen McCulloch, manager of Palmersdene - which is rated Good by regulator the Care Quality Commission - said: “We’re delighted to be inviting older people from our local community to come and join us for lunch.

“The idea is a continuation of years inviting elderly people from the community into Palmersdene to join them for the day on Christmas Day.

“Research from the Campaign to End Loneliness shows that around 10% of the population aged over 65 feel lonely all or most of the time, with more than 800,000 older people being chronically lonely.

“It is important as a charity that we are not only committed to happy living for our residents but we do the same for the local community by providing a hot nutritious meal to vulnerable older people.

“The lunch will give the older people the chance to have a chat over a meal and make new friends.”

To book a place for lunch at the home, call: 0191 4280660 ex 2.