South Tyneside charities and good causes given £19,000 after fund-raising by mayor

Christmas has come early for good causes across South Tyneside who are celebrating a cash boost.

The borough's former mayor Councillor Olive Punchion raised £19,000 during her year of office thanks to the support of Council staff and colleagues as well as kind-hearted residents, businesses and community groups.

Coun Punchion was joined by the former Mayoress, Mary French, to distribute her Mayor’s Charity fund at a special reception held at South Shields Town Hall.

As main recipients of the 2017/18 Mayor’s Charity, CLIC Sargent and the British Heart Foundation were each handed cheques for £4,000.

A range of other organisations also received smaller donations.

Councillor Punchion said: “It was wonderful to welcome these fantastic charities to the town hall and present them with cheques.

"They are all very worthy causes carrying out invaluable work in the communities of South Tyneside.

“During our year of office, the Mayoress and I had the most amazing time meeting so many outstanding individuals and wonderful community groups.

"I would like to thank all those who contributed towards the Mayor’s Charity, from supporting or hosting fundraising events to making a donation to the appeal.

“Their generosity has helped us to raise a great amount of money for good causes.

"I know they are extremely grateful for the contributions.”

CLIC Sargent is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people and their families.

It provides clinical, practical, financial and emotional support to help them cope with the impact of cancer.

The British Heart Foundation raises money to fund vital life-saving medical research into cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases as well as providing vital care, support and information.

Other organisations to benefit from Coun Punchion’s Mayor’s Charity fund included the Normandy Veterans, Hospitality and Hope, Hebburn Helps, animal charities and South Tyneside Young Carers, to name a few.

The money was raised from the proceeds of several charity events held throughout Coun Punchion’s year of office, such as a clairvoyant night, charity river cruise, Valentine’s dinner as well as the annual Civic Ball.

This year’s Mayor, Councillor Ken Stephenson, has chosen to raise money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust and St Clare’s Hospice during his 2018/19 mayoral year.